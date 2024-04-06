Crystal Launches New Referral Program

Crystal announced the launch of its newest incentive, the Crystal Referral Program, to reward its loyal guests for sharing their cruise experiences with those close to them, according to a press release.

Crystal’s Referral Program encourages guests to refer friends, family and colleagues to experience cruising with Crystal. For every “new to Crystal” guest a past traveler refers, the new guest will receive 5 percent off their cruise fare, and the past traveler will receive the same value as a credit to use towards a future voyage. There is no limit to the number of guests one can refer.

“We are delighted to introduce this referral program that celebrates the enduring loyalty of our guests,” said Marett Taylor, chief sales officer at A&K Travel Group. “We believe that the joy of cruising is best shared with friends, and this opportunity not only rewards our guests for their referrals but also extends the warm embrace of the Crystal family to new travelers.”