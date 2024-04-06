Cordelia Resonating with Big Market

“Following a significant drydock in Dubai this June, the Empress will reposition to homeport in Chennai,” said Jurgen Bailom, president, Cordelia Cruises.

“This strategic relocation is instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted cruise operations during the monsoon season and reinforces India’s capacity to host cruises year-round. We have thoughtfully planned a mix of international and domestic sailings departing from Chennai,” he added, as most cruises are short sailings, with options starting at two nights.

Other summer turn ports include Mumbai and Kochi.

Longer itineraries include a week-long sailing open-jaw from Mumbai to Chennai with calls into Kochi, Colombo and Trincomalee.

A noteworthy enhancement to the company’s deployment has been the addition of Puducherry as a new port of call, Bailom said.

“Lakshadweep has emerged as a hot destination for Cordelia Cruises, driven by the heightened interest following Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit,” Bailom continued.

“The allure of this pristine location resonates with the Indian audience, and we’ve observed a surge in eagerness to explore it.

“We take care of the permits, making Cordelia the easiest and most convenient means for our guests to experience the beauty of Lakshadweep,” he continued.

“Another destination that has always been extremely popular among the Indian audience, Goa, has always been the number one choice while selecting a cruise.”

At press time, the company was deployed through June 2025, with June featuring a series of sailings ranging from two to five nights, including two-night sampler cruises both from Mumbai to Goa and roundtrip Mumbai.

Itineraries are planned 12 to 18 months in advance, Bailom explained.

“This forward-focused approach ensures not only the availability of desirable options but also to secure berth spaces for docking,” he said.

“While maintaining this planning horizon, we remain adaptable to dynamic changes within the itinerary to meet internal requirements as needed.”

The one-ship company’s primary considerations include market demand, and ensuring itineraries align with the evolving preferences of its customers.

“Operational feasibility is paramount, encompassing factors such as port facilities and regulatory compliance. In essence, success for us is measured by the harmonious blend of destination allure, operational excellence and unparalleled guest satisfaction.”