Carnival’s Mahogany Bay Cruise Center Receives Ecological Blue Flag

Carnival Corporation announced that its port destination Mahogany Bay Cruise Center has been awarded the Honduran Ecological Blue Flag distinction for 2022-23 by the Honduras Ministry of Tourism.

This award, received in the beach category, emphasizes the destination’s commitment to environmental management, education, safety and accessibility, fulfilling a specific set of stringent criteria. Specifically, Mahogany Bay was awarded for its implementation of best environmental practices in alignment with global conservation efforts.

“Earning the Honduran Ecological Blue Flag distinction with the highest possible rating of five stars is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism,” said Juan Fernandez, vice president of destination operations for Carnival Corporation. “This recognition underscores our commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Roatan, Mahogany Bay and the many destinations and communities we visit for generations to come.”

In 2022, Mahogany Bay processed about 1,120 pounds of recyclable material in coastal clean-up efforts. In 2023, staff at the cruise center collected about 1,100 pounds of recyclable items and 2,300 pounds of non-recyclable waste.

The port team also engages in initiatives like seawater and potable water quality monitoring, wastewater treatment and extensive waste management strategies.