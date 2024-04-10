Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Lists Miami Headquarters for Sale; Looking to Downsize

Carnival Celebration sails from Miami

Carnival Corporation has listed its headquarters in Miami for sale, after owning it for nearly three decades.

According to Bloomberg, the company is now looking to downsize to about 300,000 square feet of new office space in the Miami area in the next two years. 

Cruise Industry News understands many Carnival employees work fully remote following the pandemic.

A spokesperson confirmed that the company is “exploring options for new office facilities,” according to the Bloomberg story. 

Located 15 miles from the Port of Miami, the 470,000 square feet Doral headquarters has served as Carnival’s base since it was acquired in 1983. The Miami space is being listed with commercial real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

 

