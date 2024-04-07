Azamara’s Pursuit Arrives in Port-Vendres

The Azamara Pursuit made its first 2024 visit to the Vermeille Coast with a call in Port Vendres, France on Wednesday, April 3, according to a press release.

The Azamara Pursuit arrived carrying 650 passengers, who went on to explore the cultural heritage of Perpignan and Carcassonne.

The ship arrived at Port Vendres while sailing its nine-night Mediterranean Rivieras voyage which departed from Barcelona, Spain on April 1.

The Pursuit will call in Sete, Marseille and St Tropez, France; Monaco; and La Spezia and Santa Margherita, Italy, before the journey ends in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy on April 10.