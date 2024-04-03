Atlantic Canada on Track for Another Successful Season

After a record-breaking 2023 cruise season, the Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) is anticipating another successful season in 2024, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome over 600 cruise ship calls to Atlantic Canada this year,” said Sarah Rumley, ACCA executive director. “Visitors are drawn to our region for its unique culture, hospitable nature and breathtaking landscapes. It is through embracing these differences that ACCA has successfully positioned Atlantic Canada as a premier cruise destination. With a forecasted growth of 10 percent in cruise passenger visits for the upcoming season, we are optimistic that the cruise industry will continue to flourish well into the future.

The 2024 Atlantic Canada cruise season will begin with the arrival of the MSC Poesia at the Port of Halifax on April 6. Additionally, several vessels are set to arrive on their inaugural visits this year.

The Port of Halifax is set to welcome 204 calls, including 12 ships making their inaugural visit, an uptick in overnight stays, and a 35.7 percent increase in calls during June, July and August.

The Port of Sydney is on track for another record-breaking year, with 119 calls anticipated for 2024, including seven ships making their inaugural visit and a 17 percent increase in calls during the summer months.

On Prince Edward Island, Port Charlottetown is forecasting 96 calls and over 166,000 passengers. Their season will feature five inaugural calls, 18 double-ship days, three triple-ship days and a four-ship day scheduled for October 1.

In New Brunswick, Port Saint John will welcome a total of 75 calls and over 170,000 guests. This includes 10 ships making their inaugural visit.

Following its record-breaking 2023, the Port of Corner Brook will welcome 37 ships, including 10 inaugural calls and 57,000 passengers.