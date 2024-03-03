Zuiderdam Makes Maiden Call to Kobe Port

The Zuiderdam made its maiden call to Kobe Port on March 2, marking the beginning of the season for the port located between mountains and the sea. According to a spokesperson, the sunny skies made it seem like the entire city of Kobe was celebrating the occasion.

This year is the 150th anniversary of Holland America Line’s founding, and also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Kobe Motomachi Shopping Street near Kobe Port. The bond between Kobe Port and Holland America Line has further deepened, as Seattle, where Holland America Line’s head office is located, and Kobe City have a sister city and sister port relationship.

The Zuiderdam is the first international ship of the season to arrive in Kobe Port, and its arrival was met with excitement from locals and tourists alike. The port expects a 90-plus call season, said a spokesperson.

The Zuiderdam is set to embark on a 128-night Grand World Voyage in 2024, starting on January 3, 2024. The itinerary includes stops in 50 ports in 27 countries.