Windstar Announces 2025 James Beard Foundation Sailings

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Windstar Cruises is expanding its series of themed culinary voyages sailing in 2025.

According to a press release, Windstar will be welcoming five “All-Star” chefs, four who have previously sailed with the cruise line as part of the partnership.

The five chefs — Jamilka Borges, José Mendin, Jennifer Hill Booker, Jennifer Jasinski, and Larry Forgione — will bring their regional culinary expertise to sea. Guests will have plenty of opportunities to interact with the chefs, from a chef-hosted dinner and wine pairing to two onboard cooking demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to recognize our 10-year partnership with the James Beard Foundation,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We take pride in the numerous chefs who have sailed with us, shared their stories, and crafted signature dishes – enhancing the culinary experience for all of our guests on Windstar.”

The five James Beard Foundation themed cruises in 2025 include: