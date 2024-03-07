Virgin Voyages Launches Scarlet Summer Season Pass

Virgin Voyages is introducing the “Scarlet Summer Season Pass,” offering travelers a chance to “Work From Helm” aboard the Scarlet Lady as she sails through the Mediterranean Sea, according to a company statement.

Bringing a new meaning to “Work from home” (WHM), the Scarlet Summer Season Pass offers guests an opportunity to spend a month sailing and working onboard the ship while also saving up to 30 percent. Travelers will also have a chance to visit coastal towns like Cannes, Civitavecchia (Rome), Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Ajaccio (Corsica) and more.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat. I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things, it’s all just living. We want to give Sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships. Though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat!”

Onboard the Scarlet Lady, guests will enjoy the fastest WiFi at sea as the ship is newly equipped with integrated SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO. WiFi is complimentary for all guests as are gratuities, group fitness classes like zen-inducing yoga and high-energy HIIT or spin classes, soft drinks, coffee and tea, as well as the Michelin-inspired food from more than 20 eateries.

“No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “With our latest WiFi upgrades, Virgin Voyages can now offer our Sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at The Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call.”