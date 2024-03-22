Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Virgin Voyages Expands Summer Season Pass to Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady

In response to increased demand, Virgin Voyages is extending its Summer Season Pass to the Resilient Lady sailing from Athens, giving more guests the chance to WFH (work from helm) this summer for an extended stay on the ship, according to a company statement.

New Passes Available:

  1. June: June 2 – June 30
  2. July Option 1: June 30 – July 28
  3. July Option 2: July 7 – Aug 4

 

Prices start from $9,990 for up to two guests.

Virgin Voyages launched the Scarlet Summer Season Pass two weeks ago inspired by Richard Branson’s work/travel adventures. 

 

