Tillberg Design of Sweden Appoints Martin Butler as Creative Director

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) has announced the appointment of Martin Butler as Creative Director, according to a press release.

“In his new role Martin will be steering design teams towards future innovation while ensuring client needs are met with exceptional creativity,” said Fredrik Johansson, executive director of TDoS and Partner. “This means overseeing every stage of the design process, from initial concepts to final execution. It also involves sharing design ideas and inspirations across teams and with clients, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone’s input is valued. Ultimately, at our company Martin will be guiding creativity, maintaining quality, and promoting teamwork to achieve outstanding design outcomes that exceed expectations.”

Before assuming his role at Tillberg Design of Sweden, Butler served as an interior project leader within the superyacht design division at RWD, collaborating closely with esteemed clients like Feadship and Nobiskrug.

With a career spanning across continents, Butler has honed his expertise at renowned design firms worldwide. His journey includes impactful roles at David Collins Studio in the UK and Matteo Thun and LTW Designworks in Italy. His international experience extends to Dubai, where he was part of the dynamic design scene at RMJM, and to Australia, where he made significant contributions to projects at BatesSmart. His diverse background and rich exposure to varied design contexts equip him uniquely to drive innovation and excellence in his role as Creative Director at TDoS.

“I have about 30 years of professional experience executing concept designs for the superyacht industry, as well as for high end hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, and premium airport lounges,” commented Martin Butler. “I am confident that my accumulated experience and skills will provide a new impetus to the company’s development. We have many exciting projects ahead in the realm of superyachts and luxury cruise yachts and all other exciting cruise brands. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the TDoS and Viken Group.”