Seabourn Launches ‘A Sale Beyond Event’

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn announced the launch of “A Sale Beyond Event,” on select ocean and expedition voyages from 2024 through 2026, according to a press release.

Available for a limited time starting on March 13, Seabourn’s “A Sale Beyond Event” offers a two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit.

“Our ‘A Sale Beyond Event’ provides exceptional value and an excellent opportunity for guests to experience Seabourn’s ultra-luxury voyages and expeditions around the world,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “We’re proud to offer a number of voyages for guests to choose from for them to enjoy our yacht-like atmosphere and experience unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ as they explore the world across all seven continents.”

The offer applies to over 500 itineraries sailing in 2024 and beyond. Sample sailings available with “A Sale Beyond Event” include:

  • August 19, 2024 – 12-day Canada and New England Discovery – Seabourn Quest
  • September 2, 2024 – 22-day Seabourn Odyssey’s Farewell Voyage: Pacific Passage – Seabourn Odyssey
  • October 17, 2024 – 18-day Chilean Fjords and Antarctica – Seabourn Pursuit
  • October 19, 2024 – seven-day Riviera Gems and The Calanques – Seabourn Sojourn
  • November 24, 2024 – 13-Day Antarctica Exploration – Seabourn Venture

 

The offer runs through April 30, 2024.

 

