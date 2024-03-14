Seabourn Appoints Mike Fulkerson as Chief Marketing Officer

Seabourn has appointed Mike Fulkerson as its new vice president and chief marketing officer, according to a press release.

Fulkerson will lead the company’s marketing strategy, brand management, performance, and public relations and communications. Bringing over 20 years of experience in hospitality, wellness, and consumer marketing to the role, he will report to Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

Leahy stated: “Seabourn is a special brand with a rich history that truly defined the ultra-luxury cruising market. I am very excited that Mike joins our team to help us further support and build upon the success of our amazing global brand. Mike is a proven global marketing leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in luxury, hospitality, and globally well-renowned consumer brands. We are excited to welcome Mike to the Seabourn family and look forward to the great things we will do together for Seabourn.”

Fulkerson’s previous role was chief marketing officer at Canyon Ranch, where he led the marketing strategy, focusing on performance marketing, demand generation, and brand development. He also introduced key initiatives such as the Canyon Ranch Club and the brand’s first digital app.

Before Canyon Ranch, Fulkerson held the position of Asia Pacific vice president of marketing for Marriott International in Hong Kong, managing strategic marketing for over 700 hotels across more than 20 countries and 21 brands. His experience also includes leadership roles at Mattel and Activision.

Fulkerson, who earned his Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from the University of the South, currently resides in San Diego.