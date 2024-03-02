Scenic Group Unveils Exclusive WAVE Season Deals

Scenic Group unveiled its exclusive Wave Season offers with savings on 2024 and 2025 sailings, according to a press release.

Applicable on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises voyages, the special offer runs through March 31, 2024.

Guests can book their next river cruise with Scenic departing in 2024 and 2025 and save up to $4,250 per suite, in addition to 2-for-1 fares. For ocean sailings, guests can save up to $13,000 per suite.

Emerald Cruises guests booking a river cruise can also take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer, plus save up to $3,750 per suite. On ocean sailings, travelers can save up to $5,000 per suite.

Additionally, there is a free or reduced Single Supplement on select sailings, applicable for both Scenic and Emerald sailings.