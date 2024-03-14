Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ritz-Carlton Boosts Internet Connectivity with Starlink

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced the implementation of Starlink by SpaceX across its fleet, according to a press release.

The company has integrated SpaceX’s Starlink onboard the Evrima, making it the first in the market to provide complimentary access to Starlink premium Wi-Fi services, including streaming services, video calls, VPN services and more.

The upcoming vessels, the Ilma and Luminara, scheduled to set sail in 2024 and 2025 respectively, will also be equipped with the internet technology.

“We understand the necessity of today’s traveler to stay just as connected at sea as they are at home. The inclusion of SpaceX’s Starlink on board allows our guests to explore the world while staying seamlessly connected to it,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“Elevating our onboard Wi-Fi enables our guests to stream their favorite shows, stay updated with the latest news, and share vacation photos with improved dependability and at swifter speeds,” added Lak Duraisamy, senior vice president of information technology of The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection. “Starlink by SpaceX technology provides our guests with the consistent digital experience they expect, whether it’s checking emails or making video calls with loved ones.” 

