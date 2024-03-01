Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Resorts World Returns to Hong Kong for Summer 2024 Sailings

Resorts World One

Resorts World Cruises announced that the Resorts World One is set to return to Hong Kong for a new seasonal homeport deployment from July 12 through October 6, 2024, according to a press release.

In addition to new summer 2024 sailings from Hong Kong, the Resorts World One will also continue to offer short weekend cruises departing on Fridays. The Resorts World One will also offer additional two six-day cruises to Okinawa, Japan departing on May 5 (Naha-Ishigaki) and May 12, 2024 (Naha-Miyakojima) from Hong Kong before departing to commence its Jakarta and Singapore seasonal homeport deployment.

“The Resorts World One will have an exciting deployment these coming months, as she will leave Hong Kong for Southeast Asia at the end of May 2024. However, Hong Kong remains an important cruise hub and we are delighted that Resorts World One will return soon in early July to launch its new season itineraries for vacationers departing from Hong Kong,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“Our six-day Cruises to Okinawa, Japan and Vietnam have been well-received in the past, and we are bringing it back by popular demand for the new season itinerary,” he added.

The Resorts World One new seasonal itineraries will continue to feature destinations in Okinawa, Japan and Vietnam, including to Sanya in China as part of its six-day cruise.

 

