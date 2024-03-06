Resorts World Launches Kicks and Beats Cruise on the Genting Dream

Resorts World Cruises is bringing the world of street culture to the sea with the launch of its Kicks and Beats-themed cruise, exclusively available on the Genting Dream from March 13 through May 10, 2024.

Guests can experience what street art, style and culture are all about, all while sailing and visiting exotic destinations. Travelers can expect limited edition sneakers on display and for sale, workshops on sneaker lacings and paintings, live graffiti art and workshops by Singapore and Malaysia’s popular artists, street dance and hip hop performances and more.

“Kicks and Beats will be our latest thematic cruise on Genting Dream that introduces a unique and immersive experience, which will further enhance and elevate the vacation experience of our guests at sea. Street culture is a colorful and interesting form of expression that resonates across different age groups; and we are delighted to showcase the different facets of this truly unique culture, which will be fun and interactive with invited homegrown talents from Singapore and Malaysia,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

The specially created Sneaker Street on the Genting Dream features a series of graffiti art, including a giant sneaker painting by Singapore’s Yen from HTFU and Jeranne from ABSNC, as well as limited edition and vintage sneaker collections on display. Vacationers onboard will also have the chance to own a range of sneaker collections, including limited-edition sneakers from top international brands.

In addition, guests can also take part in activities and workshops related to street culture and arts. These include customizing and painting their kicks with Louis Ong, an artist from Malaysia. Travelers will also learn how to master the different techniques to do their kicks’ lacing.

There will also be different graffiti workshops for you to try out with friends and family. During the Kicks and Beats thematic cruise, guests can choose different itineraries from Singapore, including weekend getaway cruises departing every Friday.

The two-night Kuala Lumpur cruises are available every Wednesday and starting from May 5, 2024, onwards every Sunday. The three-night Kuala Lumpur – Phuket or Kuala Lumpur-Penang cruises are also available from Singapore every alternate Sunday through April 2024. Starting from May 5, 2024 onwards, the three-night Phuket cruises or the Penang-Kuala Lumpur itineraries will depart on Tuesdays.