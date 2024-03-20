Replica of Michelangelo’s David Returns to Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David will once again sail onboard a Carnival ship, according to a company statement.

After nearly two decades onboard the Carnival Pride, the statue was removed in 2023.

However, the replica of the famed statue has found a new home on the Carnival Firenze, the ship designed and named for the city of Florence, where the real David is on display at the Academia Gallery.

The Carnival Firenze is scheduled to reach Long Beach, Calif. in April and will depart on its inaugural cruise on April 25. Sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, the ship will call in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico before the voyage ends on May 2.