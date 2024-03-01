Regent Launches ‘Upgrade & Explore More’ on Alaska and Europe Sailings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched Upgrade & Explore More, offering guests a chance to sail across Alaska and Europe with a free two-category Suite Upgrade, valid on select cruises departing between May and November 2024.

The offer is valid for bookings made from March 1 to April 30, 2024, and guests can also enjoy up to $500 shipboard credit per suite. Travelers can spend their shipboard credit on Serene Spa and Wellness treatments, destination exploration through Regent Choice excursions, the latest fashions and jewelry in the onboard boutique, or a special bottle from the Connoisseur wine list.

“We are excited to unveil this new offer that provides discerning travelers with the perfect opportunity to explore the world from the luxury of our spacious ships as they embark on a summer sailing around Alaska and Europe,” said Andrea DeMarco, resident of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Regent’s history of striving to provide guests with an unrivaled experience onboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet is what makes us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising. We pride ourselves on the immersive itineraries offered to Regent’s sophisticated and well-traveled guests, as well as our exceptional onboard service, spacious all-suite accommodation, exquisite cuisine and beautifully designed restaurants, bars, and lounges.”