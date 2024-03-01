Princess Partners with Diamonds International for Sun Princess

Princess Cruises teamed up with Diamonds International for a selection of the finest jewelry to be available on the Sun Princess, according to a press release.

Guests onboard the Sun Princess can explore Diamonds International’s collections, and custom-create jewelry using rare diamonds, gemstones, and exclusive designer brands such as Crown of Light Diamonds, Safi Kilima Tanzanite and DeBeers Forevermark Diamonds.

“We are excited to unveil Diamonds International on our newest vessel Sun Princess. Our guests will experience the most magnificent fine jewelry collections and unique exclusive crafted pieces, accompanied by unparalleled customer service,” said Sabine Muhlberger, Princess Cruises vice president of onboard revenue experience.

Albert Gad, CEO of Diamonds International, added: “For the last 30 years, we have had business with Princess Cruises in the Caribbean. The core of our clients at Diamonds International consists of Princess guests. Our Crown of Light client, particularly our Crown of Light Couture client, is synonymous with the upscale guests onboard Princess Cruises. We saw a great opportunity to bring our product onboard the ships, and we look forward to continuing this partnership.”