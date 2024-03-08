Poseidon Opens Reservations for 2025-26 Arctic and Antarctic Sailings

Poseidon Expeditions has opened reservations for its Arctic and Antarctic voyages aboard the Sea Spirit, sailing from May 2025 through September 2026, according to a press release.
The early booking rates are available through the end of June 2024 for the 2025 Arctic and October 2025-February 2026 Antarctic programs, with up to 20 percent off the regular rates, depending on the category reserved. From July through the end of October 2024, the discounts will be reduced by five percent.
Featured polar adventures include:
- The 12-day sub-Arctic British and Faroe Isles cruise, sailing May 17-28. Early double occupancy rates start at $6,626.
- The 10-day West Svalbard and Polar Ice Edge voyage, sailing June 7-16, 2025. Double occupancy rates start at $8,836.
- The 12-day “Realm of Penguins and Icebergs” adventure, sailing Feb. 7-18 or Feb. 17-28, 2026. Double occupancy rates start at $11,726.
- The “Antarctic Wildlife Adventure” voyage sailing Feb. 27-Mar. 21, 2026. Double occupancy rates start at $18,781.