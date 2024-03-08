Poseidon Opens Reservations for 2025-26 Arctic and Antarctic Sailings

Poseidon Expeditions has opened reservations for its Arctic and Antarctic voyages aboard the Sea Spirit, sailing from May 2025 through September 2026, according to a press release.

The early booking rates are available through the end of June 2024 for the 2025 Arctic and October 2025-February 2026 Antarctic programs, with up to 20 percent off the regular rates, depending on the category reserved. From July through the end of October 2024, the discounts will be reduced by five percent.

Featured polar adventures include: