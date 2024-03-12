Polar Adventure Names Lennartz Partner and Managing Director

The Polar Adventure Company welcomed Thomas Lennartz as a partner and managing director, effectively immediately, according to a press release.

With a career spanning over two decades, Lennartz joins the Polar Adventure Company from Quark Expeditions, where he served as vice president of global sales. Before that, he spent 14 years at Arctic Kingdom, initially as an expedition leader before advancing to Head of Global Sales, Marketing and Product Development. Lennartz was also included in Conde Nast Traveler’s Travel Specialists list as an “Expedition Cruising Specialist” for the 14th consecutive year.

“Thomas brings a wealth of experience in polar travel, encompassing expedition cruising and land-based journeys. His deep knowledge of this niche industry, combined with a genuine passion for adventure, makes him a valuable addition to our team,” said Jason Hillier, co-founder of the Polar Adventure Company. “His appointment underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and guidance to travel advisors and their clients who are seeking extraordinary Arctic and Antarctic experiences.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Clayton and Jason, and to further expand the Polar Adventure Company’s influence in offering unparalleled and impartial insights and advice on polar travel expeditions,” said Lennartz. “As this landscape continues to evolve with new operators, our aim is to provide travel advisors with quick and seamless access to the best recommendations tailored to their clients’ preferences, all at the best value.”