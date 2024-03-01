NCLH: Measured Cruise Capacity Growth at 28%

A key cornerstone of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ long-term strategy is measured capacity growth, said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

He pointed to the company’s newbuild pipeline of five ships and its 2023 to 2028 capacity growth, which represents 28 more supply for the company’s trio of brands in Norwegian, Oceania and Regent.

That averages out to a compound annual growth rate of five percent, he advised.

“Historically, capacity growth has led to outsized revenue and EBITDA growth and we expect this capacity growth to be no different and deliver meaningful top and bottom line growth,” Sommer noted.

“We believe that these measured capacity additions will enable us to further enhance our long-term profitability and continue to significantly strengthen our balance sheet while providing guests new and innovative experiences,” he said.

“We continue to experience strong and resilient customer demand across all three of our brands. The strong momentum we saw in 2023 has continued into 2024 with an all-time high booked position and pricing buoyed by strong wave season demand. This has led to some of the best booking weeks in the company history, which began with successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

“In general, we continue to see healthy demand across all markets, brands and products.”