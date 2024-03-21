MSC Cruises to Host Naming Ceremony for World America in Miami

MSC Cruises announced that it will host the naming ceremony for its newest ship, the MSC World America, on April 9, 2025, at the company’s new PortMiami terminal.

The ceremony will include the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle and a variety of onboard events.

Guests attending the naming ceremony onboard the MSC World America will embark on a celebratory sailing, visiting the cruise line’s private island—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The celebratory itinerary includes an overnight stay at Ocean Cay with an evening lighthouse show and beach party.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, president, MSC Cruises USA, said: “There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her sail out of our new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami. As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami. We eagerly await April 2025, when we can welcome guests on board to experience the world of choice that our new flagship has to offer.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, said: “We are thrilled to welcome MSC World America to PortMiami. I also want to commend MSC Cruises for their investments in our community. Their new terminal has created many jobs for our residents and positively impacted our local economy. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World.”