Maud Temporarily Returns to Hurtigruten Fleet

Hurtigruten Group announced that the MS Maud will make a temporary return to Hurtigruten as as part of its environmental upgrade programs while HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) adjusts fleet deployments following its most successful Antarctic season ever, according to a press release.

Previously, the ship had operated on the Norwegian coast but joined the HX fleet in 2021. The MS Maud is expected to return to HX in 2026.

“Hurtigruten is undertaking the most significant environmental upgrade in the cruise industry. The diverse fleet capabilities of the Hurtigruten Group gives us the opportunity to temporarily move MS Maud from HX to Hurtigruten, filling the void left by the upgrade program. MS Maud will return to HX again in 2026,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten Group.