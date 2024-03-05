Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Maud Temporarily Returns to Hurtigruten Fleet

Maud

Hurtigruten Group announced that the MS Maud will make a temporary return to Hurtigruten as as part of its environmental upgrade programs while HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) adjusts fleet deployments following its most successful Antarctic season ever, according to a press release.

Previously, the ship had operated on the Norwegian coast but joined the HX fleet in 2021. The MS Maud is expected to return to HX in 2026.

 “Hurtigruten is undertaking the most significant environmental upgrade in the cruise industry. The diverse fleet capabilities of the Hurtigruten Group gives us the opportunity to temporarily move MS Maud from HX to Hurtigruten, filling the void left by the upgrade program. MS Maud will return to HX again in 2026,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten Group.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.