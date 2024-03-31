Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Lerwick Set for Busiest Cruise Season on Record

MSC Meraviglia in Lerwick

Lerwick Port Authority announced the opening of what promises to be another record cruise season at the Shetland harbor, according to a press release.

Easter weekend will see the first cruise ship of 2024 in Lerwick, with the arrival of Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition on Saturday, March 30, during its 11-night Easter British Isles Discovery voyage. A total of 149 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Lerwick by mid-November, adding up to 6.9 million gross tons, carrying approximately 130,000 passengers – all three figures setting new records for the port.

Lerwick Port Authority Cruise and Marketing Manager, Melanie Henderson, said: “The cruise industry’s contribution to Shetland’s tourism sector continues to go from strength to strength. The number of ships arriving significantly contributes to the local economy, providing employment, keeping the attractions and venues busy, and providing important footfall for local businesses.

“We are looking forward to another great season working alongside everyone involved to host guests from all over the world to experience our local hospitality and all that Shetland has to offer.”

