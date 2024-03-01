Jordin Sparks Records Signature Song for the Disney Treasure

Singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks recorded a new song dedicated to Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, according to a press release.

Released on streaming platforms on March 1, “Live the Adventure” sets the tone for a new era of Disney Cruise Line vacations as the ship enters the final stages of construction.

The tune features lyrical and instrumental nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Aladdin” and blends Sparks’ signature pop stylings with Agrabah-inspired sounds.

“For me, this is a really cool moment,” Sparks said. “I’ve been wanting to do something like this for so long. I’m very excited that [“Live the Adventure”] is going to be part of the Disney repertoire, and that it’s going to be an original with my vocals on it.”

This is the first time Disney Cruise Line has released a signature song for one of its ships.

“I really like ‘Live the Adventure’ because it’s happy – it automatically makes you feel like it’s going to be a great day,” added Sparks. “It’s saying we can discover the treasure of what the day is going to bring.”

“The ability to work with Jordin Sparks is amazing,” said John Dennis, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “She has been a terrific partner, and her vocal style is perfect for ‘Live the Adventure’.”

Set to launch in December, the Disney Treasure will debut experiences such as Plaza de Coco, a new theatrical dining experience themed to the Pixar film; Haunted Mansion Parlor, the first-ever bar inspired by the Disney Parks attraction; and “Disney The Tale of Moana,” the world’s first stage adaptation of the animated movie.