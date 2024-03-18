Industry Gears Up for 2024 MHA Food and Beverage Cruise Event

The global cruise industry is gearing up for the Marine Hotel Association’s annual Conference and Trade show, taking place March 24-26 in Naples, Florida, and targeting the food and beverage and hotel segments of the industry.

The event is sold out with a wait list, according to the MHA, which is a not-for-profit organization.

Food and beverage vendors, hotel suppliers and other key players will be able to network and mingle with cruise line purchasing executives.

The event is taking place at the Naples Grand Resort with a kick off cocktail party on Sunday March 24, leading into a conference breakfast, keynote speaker and discussion panel on Monday March 25, followed by a full day of trade show activities. An evening dinner event follows.

Unique to the MHA, the event is “all-in,” meaning exhibitors and delegates pay one price that includes the conference program, panel discussions, food and beverage and much more.

Tuesday March 26 wraps up the association’s 39th annual event with a breakfast and panel discussion followed by a full trade show day, and a dinner on the beach.