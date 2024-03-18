Huna Totem Corp. Takes Stake in Chukka USVI

Huna Totem Corporation announced that it has taken a stake in Chukka USVI, which previously acquired Cruise Ship Excursions, according to a press release.

This marks the first joint venture for Huna and Chukka since announcing their partnership almost one year ago. The organizations agreed to jointly develop, promote and expand destination development and shore excursion tourist attractions throughout the Caribbean and Alaska.

“We struck a partnership with Chukka for many reasons, but one of the most important is the perfect alignment of our values and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Huna Totem Corporation President and CEO Russell Dick. “This Chukka USVI joint venture is an excellent opportunity for us to grow our businesses with a long-standing, well-respected company that has been dedicated to leaving a positive impact on everyone it serves and supports. We look forward to harnessing our collective passion to deliver world-class experiences.”

“We’re really excited about this new partnership,” said Marc Melville, CEO of Chukka Caribbean Adventures. “It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from each other. As we start our first joint venture together, I’m optimistic we’ll find more avenues that match our investment strategies in our respective regions.”

Photo – left to right:

Marc Melville, CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures

Russell Dick, President and CEO, Huna Totem Corporation

John Byles, Managing Partner, Chukka Caribbean Adventures