Holland America Opens Bookings for 2025-26 Panama Canal and Hawaii Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for 2025-26 Panama Canal and Hawaii sailings, according to a press release.

The cruise line will offer departures from five North American homeports, sailing onboard five ships.

During this season of six different Panama Canal cruises, guests can expect several firsts, including a new port of call Acajutla, El Salvador, on most Panama Canal sailings. Additionally, guests can sail aboard the Koningsdam as it makes the transit through the canal for the first time. And for those hoping to transit the canal aboard the Zuiderdam, new for this season are departures from Miami. Itineraries range from 15 to 22 days.

“We know a Panama Canal transit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience many of our guests are seeking, and by adding Acajutla to select voyages, we’re making it even more memorable. Guests can discover the ‘Pompeii of the Americas’ with a shore excursion to Joya de Cerén archaeological site, where they’ll explore a Mayan farming village remarkably preserved under volcanic ash,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “With four different departure cities, there are so many different ways to experience the Panama Canal aboard one of our ships.

Highlights of the 2025-26 Panama Canal season:

Cruises start or end in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; or Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Daylight transit of the Panama Canal.

Calls in Aruba, California, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Turks and Caicos.

Multiple embarkation or disembarkation options. For example, Fort Lauderdale to San Diego, Seattle or Vancouver.

Highlights of the 2025-26 Hawaii season: