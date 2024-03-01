GF Piping Systems: A Look Into the Biggest 2023 Projects

2023 saw GF Piping Systems install water solutions on a number of vessels, including onboard two cruise ships, the Seabourn Pursuit and Carnival Luminosa, and one hospital ship.

The work on the Seabourn Pursuit involved outfitting the potable water system with GF Piping Systems’ polybutene INSTAFLEX solution to increase longevity and hygiene and lower maintenance costs.

On the Luminosa, the company replaced all the aging components to reduce maintenance requirements and improve efficiency. With the help of a 3D scan of the existing system as well as GF Piping Systems’ CAD libraries and prefabrication capabilities, the manifold was replicated with ecoFIT (polyethylene) and INSTAFLEX (polybutene) pipes. The installation was carried out with minimal impact on the passengers and crew.

In addition to these two cruise ship projects, the company also provided around 13,000 components for the construction of a water system onboard a Mercy Ships vessel, the Global Mercy. For the construction of the hospital ship’s water installation, GF Piping Systems used INSTAFLEX and ecoFIT components.