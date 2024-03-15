Genting Dream Welcomes Marina Bay’s 2 Millionth Passenger

Resorts World Cruises celebrated the arrival of the 2 millionth passenger of the season aboard the Genting Dream at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), according to a press release.

To commemorate this occasion, the 2 millionth passenger Octaviana Tasik and her family, were welcomed aboard the ship by the President of Resorts World Cruises, Michael Goh; MBCCS terminal operator – SATS-Creuers Cruise Services CEO, Lionel Wong; Genting Dream Hotel Director Jarwin Peralta and Captain Robert Bodin, together with the ship crew.

Additionally, Octaviana Tasik and her family were treated to a special cruise vacation on the Genting Dream, receiving an upgrade to the Palace Suite. As a Palace guest, Tasik and family enjoyed the finest cruise experiences, including priority service throughout the voyage, complimentary and exclusive access to various specialty restaurants, performances and onboard packages; private amenities, sundeck, gym and other facilities, as well as a 24-hour European style butler service.

“Resorts World Cruises launched its brand two years ago in Singapore, welcoming its first passenger from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) on the Genting Dream. Today, we are delighted to be part of this celebration to welcome MBCCS’ 2 millionth passenger for this season aboard the Genting Dream,” said Goh. “We have just launched our new season and we are excited to have both our ships, the Genting Dream and Resorts World One meet at MBCCS in June 2024 to offer new sailing destinations to Ko Samui, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Con Son Island and Redang.”

“SATS-Creuers is proud to have served 2 million cruise passengers at MBCCS this season. This marks a significant milestone and demonstrates that cruising in Southeast Asia has become an attractive option for holiday makers. We are happy to welcome the 2 millionth passenger and we look forward to welcoming many more passengers at MBCCS in the future,” added Wong.