Fred. Olsen’s Borealis Hosts Manning Agencies

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines hosted their key manning agent partners from the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, India and Thailand onboard the Borealis as part of a manning agents conference.

Representatives from Airborne Recruiting India, Kamaxi India, Bahia Philippines/Thailand, embarked the Borealis in Singapore during its world cruise, where they were welcomed by CEO Samantha Stimpson and senior team members. They sailed onboard the Borealis for two nights to Phuket, Thailand.

All of Fred. Olsen’s major manning agency partners were in attendance. Joining them were CEO Samantha Stimpson, Head of Crewing Paul Clifton, Crew Operations Manager Laura Zaikovska, Head of Quality and Resource Stuart Ferguson, and Crew Recruitment and Development Manager Jemma Thomas.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our crew, we are proud to have taken this hugely unique opportunity to host the key partners we work with on a daily basis. By letting them experience the product firsthand and meet the crew in their working environments, it will help us to build and strengthen our relationships further,” said Clifton.

“We’ve been working with these agencies for many years and are proud of the partnerships we have formed. The conference provided us with a unique opportunity to further grow and strengthen those relationships.”

Joydeep Singapuri, director at Airborne Recruiting India, said: “A big shout out to Samantha, Stuart, Paul, Laura, Jemma, and all the others in the Ipswich and Singapore offices who made this Manning Agency conference such a huge success.

“Our recruiters gained invaluable insights into the uniqueness of the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines brand and the teamwork required to deliver such a warm and friendly service – going above and beyond the call of duty to deliver that special Fred. Olsen experience that keeps their guests returning time after time.”

Kim Mendoza, operations manager of Bahia Philippines said: “It was a great experience to meet our amazing team onboard who makes every day special for guests.

“It was also a wonderful opportunity to meet Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new CEO, Samantha Stimpson.”