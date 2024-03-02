Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Returns to Newcastle

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is back in Newcastle for a series of voyages in 2024, according to a press release.

On March 1, the Balmoral sets sail on its first cruise of the season from the Port of Tyne, taking guests on a nine-night “In Search of the Northern Lights” cruise.

Other destinations throughout the season include Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, Portugal, Iceland and the islands of the Mediterranean.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are delighted to have returned to Newcastle for another busy cruising schedule for 2024, and in particular, to be the first cruise line to sail from the Port of Tyne this year.

“Guests joining us can look forward to a host of specially-timed cruises onboard our smaller-sized ship Balmoral where they can embrace the local way of life, seek out native wildlife and witness spectacular natural phenomena.

“Opportunities in our hand-crafted itineraries include the chance to see the Midnight Sun, visit the Norwegian Fjords when the waterfalls are at their strongest in the Norwegian fjords and seek out the Perseid Meteor Shower. Whether guests are sailing for the first, fifth or fifteenth time, there truly is a wonderful variety of cruises to suit everyone.”

Jak Johnston, international passenger terminal manager at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines back to Newcastle for another exciting season of cruising from the Port of Tyne.

“Our friendly team is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to provide exceptional service and ensure unforgettable experiences for all passengers.

“With our warm and renowned North East hospitality, guests can expect nothing short of a welcoming and memorable journey as they embark on their adventures with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from Newcastle.”

Balmoral’s 2024 cruises from Newcastle include: