Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Easter Flash Sale

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveiled its Easter flash sale, offering savings of up to £200 per person, according to a press release.

With the Easter flash sale, guests can make the most of savings on selected cruises for bookings made between Thursday, March 28, and Tuesday, April 2.

Destinations include Iceland, the Norwegian fjords, the Azores, the Adriatic and the British Isles.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We know that many people are eager to have an adventure or two to look forward to this year. So, we are giving travelers the chance to experience the world for less with savings of up to £200 per person on selected 2024 cruises. And what’s more, the savings are combinable with our current free credit to spend onboard offer.

“All of our itineraries are hand-crafted by our team of expert Journey Planners to ensure guests are shown the very best of each destination and at the right time, whether that’s to seek out wildlife in its natural habitat, witness natural phenomena or experience a cultural event.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, both returning and brand new to Fred. Olsen, onboard a cruise soon.”

Sailings included in the offer: