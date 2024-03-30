Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Expands Sales Team in the UK

A year of record sales has led to the expansion of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Sales Team, the company announced in a press release.

The expansion is part of its commitment to building on its support for agents across the country, the company added.

Two new field sales agents have now joined the team as part of the initiative.

According to Fred. Olsen, Dan Scott and Katie Hughes were hired in late February, bringing with them a combined knowledge of more than 12 years in the travel industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to be increasing our dedicated support for agents around the country with our passionate and knowledgeable team,” said Geoff Ridgeon, Head of Sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“Both Dan and Katie add a great passion and energy to the team, and we can’t wait to continue building relationships and sharing knowledge with agents,” he added.

Based in Yorkshire, Scott is the newest Account Manager, tasked with looking after accounts across Central and Eastern England, stretching from Newcastle to East Anglia.

He brings with him seven years of experience, including previous roles at Hays and Thomas Cook, Fred. Olsen said.

“I am just at the start of my Fred. Olsen journey and cannot wait to see what the coming months and years bring. Right from the get-go I have been made to feel incredibly welcome. You can really tell it’s a company that cares about its people,” he said.

“How exciting it is to be working for one of the best cruise companies out there,” Scott added.

Based in Shropshire, Hughes has joined as an Account Executive and will work with key agent partners to elevate sales.

With more than five years of travel experience, including working onboard cruise ships, she has a wealth of knowledge and passion for cruise, Fred. Olsen said.

“There is something very special about working for a brand that has been sailing for 175 years and is steeped in family history,” Hughes stated.

“They are continuing to push the boundaries with new exciting and comprehensive itineraries which take guests to all corners of the globe, and I am thrilled to become part of this fantastic company,” she concluded.