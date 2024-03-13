Emerald Announces Sport and Fitness Sailings

Emerald Cruises is inviting guests to embark on one of its sports and wellness-themed sailings across their river itineraries, according to a press release.

From river cruises through European cities during the UEFA Euros 2024 to an ocean sailing with the chance to see the Monaco Grand Prix, Emerald’s sporting itineraries include:

F1 Yacht Cruising

Emerald Cruises’ six-day Monaco Grand Prix and the Italian Riviera itinerary sails roundtrip from Nice onboard the Emerald Sakara.

At an additional cost, travelers can watch the Monaco Grand Prix live from the stands. Prices start from £3,055 per person, with a 15 percent saving on brochure price.

Post-Olympic Sailing

Travelers can sail along the Rhône and Saône rivers through the South of France during an Olympic summer. Guests will also have a chance to embark on a canoeing excursion in Avignon, hike through the vineyards of Tournon and cycle around the village of Glun.

As a city stay extension, guests can enjoy a two-night stay in Paris, the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games, and take a guided tour of Paris and a Seine river cruise. Emerald Cruises’ ten-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence with Paris cruise starts from £3,050 per person, with a 30 percent saving on brochure price.

Euro Cruise on the Rhine

Emerald Cruises’ eight-day Jewels of the Rhine voyage sails through Germany, the host nation of the UEFA Euros 2024. In Amsterdam, guests can enjoy a canal cruise through the city’s waterways. Travelers can also take a guided tour of the old town of Cologne, one of the host cities for the Euros; take a hike from Mount Königstuhl to Heidelberg; enjoy a guided bike tour of Breisach or a guided tour of Freiburg with local tastings. Prices start from £3,090 per person with 15 percent savings on brochure price.