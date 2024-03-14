Disney Announces Summer 2025 Sailings; Fantasy to Europe

Disney Cruise Line announced its summer 2025 itineraries, sailing to Europe, Alaska, The Bahamas and the Caribbean, according to a press release.

For the first time, DCL is offering European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe onboard the Disney Fantasy.

In summer 2025, the Disney Fantasy will spend its first summer season in Europe, visiting destinations from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean from May to late July. Five- to 12-night sailings from Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy will include ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, while one 12-night sailing to the Greek Isles will feature three stops in Greece, two in Italy and the season’s only stop in Valetta, Malta.

From late July to September, the Disney Fantasy will sail from Southampton, United Kingdom to destinations including Spain, Norway and the British Isles.

Four Disney Cruise Line ships will homeport in Florida with three ships sailing from Port Canaveral and from Fort Lauderdale, visiting The Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island destinations.

The Disney Treasure will operate seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean sailings will take guests to Disney’s private island paradise, Disney Castaway Cay, along with Tortola and St. Thomas. Western Caribbean sailings will visit destinations such as Falmouth in Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Disney Magic will homeport in Port Canaveral for the first time since 2016, operating four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and both of Disney’s island destinations. One 10-night southern Caribbean sailing in July will visit both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations as well as Antigua, St. Kitts, San Juan and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

The Disney Magic and the Disney Dream will take guests to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera. Select itineraries will include stops at both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, with six Disney Magic or Disney Dream cruises sailing exclusively to Disney’s island destinations.