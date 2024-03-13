Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cunard Offers More Onboard Credit with New Promotion

Cunard's Queen Mary 2 in NYC

Cunard has launched a new promotion offering even more onboard spending money on selected sailings, according to a press release.

The new offer runs from March 12 through June 6, 2024, and allows guests to enjoy up to $660 onboard credit per balcony stateroom on selected bookings.

The offer is valid for voyages departing between August 1, 2024, and November 30, 2025, aboard any of the Queens.

Itineraries included in the promotion are Cunard’s Transatlantic Crossings and Norwegian Fjords sailings as well as Alaskan voyages and fly cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

