Crystal Announces New Dates for 2024 Chairmen’s Cruise

Crystal announced a new date for the Crystal Chairmen’s Cruise, now sailing Nov. 14-24, 2024, aboard the Crystal Symphony from Venice to Athens, according to a press release.

Guests will have the opportunity to sail alongside A&K Travel Group Executive Chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre, and Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Abercrombie & Kent, Geoffrey Kent.

The voyage promises an immersive journey, offering opportunities to engage with Lefebvre and Kent and participate in a series of special lectures, interactive discussions and meet and greets.

The Crystal Chairmen’s Cruise will feature a range of onboard activities, including a special lecture from Geoffrey Kent, who will share his stories from the travel industry.

Crystal will also offer guests the best of the arts with productions such as Icons In Concert, Crystal on Broadway, the Elton John Tribute show Rocket Man and cabaret shows. Travelers can also sign up for enrichment and technology classes, golf instruction, led by a PGA professional and ballroom dance classes.

“I’m excited to be aboard Crystal Symphony and share my passion for exploration and adventure with fellow travelers on this remarkable journey,” said Lefebvre. “Geoffrey Kent is a true pioneer in the travel industry and, since our partnership began last year with the purchase of Crystal and returning to the water this summer, we are continuing to see tremendous growth for both brands.”

“The Crystal Chairmen’s Cruise epitomizes our commitment to redefining exceptional travel,” said CEO of A&K Travel Group Cristina Levis. “This voyage reflects our dedication to providing our guests with unique and enriching experiences, especially iconic land adventures, that elevate the Crystal brand.”