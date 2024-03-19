Celebrity Infinity Modernized For European Cruise Season

Celebrity Cruises has revealed the modernization of Celebrity Infinity just in time for its European program.

“We strive to exceed guest expectations – from elevated service onboard and thoughtful amenities through to interior spaces designed to make guests feel at home in their surroundings,” said Keith Lane, Celebrity Cruises Senior Vice President Hotel Operations. “The enhancements to Celebrity Infinity, particularly the transformation of The Retreat Lounge, epitomizes our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, ensuring that every journey with Celebrity Cruises is memorable.”

Key Updates:

A refreshed look to The Retreat Lounge (pictured above, formerly Michael’s Club)

The Luminae at The Retreat has been expanded, giving more space for suite guests to indulge in food and drink offerings

Brand-new Sunset Suites located in the aft of the ship, offering expansive views with large private balconies to enjoy the beautiful sunsets across Europe’s most sought-after destinations

The brand-new Sunset Suites with an extra-large private balcony offer endless ocean views, allowing guests to enjoy fresh sea breezes. Guests will enjoy exclusive amenities of The Retreat, including Butler service, dining at the expanded Luminae at The Retreat, and access to The Retreat Lounge throughout their stay.

Popular itineraries include 7-night Greek Isles & Turkey sailings exploring the Eastern Mediterranean. Highlights include Santorini for a taste of the idyllic Aegean isles as well as the ancient sites of Kusadasi before sailing to Rhodes and calls to Mykonos and Hydra.