Carnival Unveils Details for Celebration Key’s Paradise Plaza and Calypso Lagoon

Carnival Cruise Line revealed details for Paradise Plaza and Calypso Lagoon, two of the five portals at its new Celebration Key destination on Grand Bahama set to debut in July 2025.

Paradise Plaza will feature a promenade, a 10-story-high Suncastle, live music and more. Destination information will help guests decide how they want to spend their day, whether by playing water sports, joining shore excursions or relaxing. There is also a Bahamian-themed fountain and ice cream shop.

The adult-friendly Calypso Lagoon, located west of Paradise Plaza, offers guests a chance to engage in athletic activities or take a dip in the freshwater lagoon surrounded by loungers, daybeds or cabanas.

On one side of the lagoon, guests will find a bar with nearly 50 swings so guests can dip their toes in the cool water while enjoying Bahamian cocktails. Additional bars are located around Calypso Lagoon as well as two full-service restaurants and casual snack shacks.

A section of Calypso Lagoon and the adjacent beach will be reserved for adults only. In this area, guests will find a swim-up bar with a DJ keeping the energy going all day.

“When guests see our Suncastle as they arrive at Celebration Key, they’ll know immediately they’re in for big FUN. Paradise Plaza will be the perfect welcome spot and will set the tone for the entire visit to this truly unique destination. These new details show the creative design that’s gone into the development of each portal, with Calypso Lagoon alone offering a wide variety of options to fill the day while honoring the beauty of Grand Bahama and celebrating Bahamian culture,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.