Carnival to Raise $50 Million for St. Jude

After meeting its 2024 goal of raising $33 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Carnival Cruise Line announced that the company has set a new pledge goal of $50 million by 2030, according to a press release.

President Christine Duffy announced the new goal at the naming ceremony for the line’s new ship, the Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 24. She then presented a $50,000 donation to Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, in honor of the ship’s Godmother global music superstar Gwen Stefani.

“The unwavering devotion from our guests and team members is the reason we’re able to make an impact in supporting St. Jude’s important mission,” said Duffy, who is also a member of the St. Jude Professional Advisory Board. “Thanks to our crew and guests’ continued generosity, we’re able to raise our fundraising goal and extend that impact. As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude and look forward to seeing the good that will come from reaching this new and ambitious goal.”

In addition to setting a new pledge, Carnival also unveiled patient-inspired and designed artwork onboard the Jubilee, including a sculpture depicting sea life. The patient whose art inspired the sculpture, Ty, cut a ceremonial ribbon on the piece during Saturday’s events while Stefani cheered him on. Other artwork featured on the new ship is inspired by pieces co-created by St. Jude patients and several Carnival cruise directors.

“We are simply ecstatic to celebrate our Official Celebration Partner, Carnival Cruise Line – for its remarkable $33 million fundraising milestone, and for its new commitment to raise $50 million by 2030 to support the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Shadyac.

“We are deeply thankful for Carnival committing to helping children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through financial support and for honoring our patients, like Ty, by featuring their art-inspired sculptures on new ships. At St. Jude, we believe every child deserves the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment — and because of this partnership, we can help give more kids that opportunity.”

Photo: Carnival’s President Christine Duffy pictured with Richard C. Shadyac, Jr. ALSAC President and CEO along with St. Jude patient Ty, diagnosed with retinoblastoma, and his dad