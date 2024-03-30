Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Aurora Announces New Leadership and Appointments in North America

Aurora Expeditions Ship

Aurora Expeditions announced new appointments and other developments within its North American sales team, according to a press release.

Aurora welcomed Kris Endreson joining the company as its new vice president of sales, North America. 

Officially assuming the role today, Endreson brings a wealth of experience from his senior roles within the expedition and cruising space. He will be responsible for leading the company’s sales strategy across the region, driving revenue and expanding its overall market presence.

The company has also appointed Bonnie Newman to a newly created role of director of national and key accounts, She previously served as Sales Director, US West.

In addition, Danna Walker has been promoted to the new role of business development manager for Canada, where she will work to expand Aurora’s brand presence in the Canadian market. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Kris Endreson to the team, as well as congratulate Bonnie and Danna on their new roles,” said David Tanguay, global head of sales, Aurora Expeditions. “I am confident that their passion, dedication, and expertise will propel us to new heights and strengthen our position as a market leader in North America.”

Eric Andrews remains in his role as sales director, US Southeast while the company is also actively recruiting to fill the sales director roles for the Northeast and West. 

 

