American Cruise Lines Highlights 2024 New England Season

American Cruise Lines has highlighted its 2024 summer season of New England cruises.

The summer 2024 collection features eight- to 15-day itineraries, including brand new Yankee Seaports cruises between Boston, MA, and New York City, and new Hudson River Summer Classic cruises, roundtrip from New York City.

Calling on over twenty New England Ports from May through September, itineraries include visits to Plymouth, Bar Harbor, Bangor, Nantucket, Martha’s Vinyard, Block Island, Newport, Gloucester and more. Sailings also begin and end in regional ports like Boston, MA; New York City; Providence, RI; Bar Harbor, ME; and Bangor, ME.

“Exploring coastal New England in summertime, especially from the water, is an unforgettable experience,” said Melissa Young, director of business development for American Cruise Lines. “And while some large ship lines sail parts of this region, none can cruise it the way American’s small U.S ships do—sailing protected waters, accessing local harbors where big ships don’t go, and never visiting a foreign port of call.”

American Cruise Lines’ 2024 collection of New England sailings includes:

The 15-day Grand New England cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

The 11-day New England Explorer cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

The eight-day Cape Codder cruises, roundtrip from Boston, MA

The eight-day New England Islands cruises, roundtrip from Providence, RI

The eight-day Maine Coast and Harbors cruises, roundtrip from Portland, ME

The eight-day Downeast Maine cruises, roundtrip from Bangor, ME

The new eight-day Yankee Seaports cruises, sailing between Boston, MA, and New York City

New for the season are also the eight-day Hudson River Summer Classic cruises sailing roundtrip from NYC.