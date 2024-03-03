Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Spring Extravaganza Campaign

Ambition

Ambassador Cruise Line is launching its Spring Extravaganza promotion, offering savings on all 2024-25 sailings for those booking between February 28 and March 27, 2024, according to a press release.

Travelers booking between now and March 27, 2024, can take advantage of a range of special offers including sailings from just £50 per person per night and free car parking or coach transfers on all 2024-25 season sailings.

The offer is valid for sailings on both ships, with the Ambience operating from her homeport of London Tilbury and the Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.

 Itineraries include:

  • Summertime Fjordland departing London Tilbury on August 3, 2024 (seven nights); 
  • Iberian Treasures and North Africa departing London Tilbury on August 10, 2024 (12 nights);
  • Easter Getaway departing London Tilbury on April 10, 2025 (seven nights).

 

Groups of 15 guests or more can take advantage of a special 5 percent discount on selected sailings when booking a cruise with Ambassador. For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador will offer one additional free place (26th place), and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests (51st and 52nd places).

 

