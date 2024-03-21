Ambassador Cruise Line Launches 2025-26 Season

Ambassador Cruise Line announced the launch of its 2025-26 season, featuring itineraries spanning 37 countries and three continents, according to a press release.

The 2025-26 season includes 31 sailings and two Festive Events onboard the Ambience and 45 sailings and two Festive Events onboard the Ambition. During the cruise season, Ambassador’s two-ship fleet will visit a total of 130 ports.

The cruise line offers departures from seven regional ports across the UK, including London Tilbury, Newcastle Tyne, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol Royal Portbury and Falmouth.

To mark the launch of the new season, Ambassador is offering Buy One, Get One Free on all sailings in the 2025-26 season.

Ambassador Cruise Line Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig, said: “As we approach our third season of sailing, we are proud to unveil our range of inspiring itineraries for 2025-26. With more UK regional departures than any other cruise line, we have reviewed guest feedback and researched trending destinations to curate a wonderful and unique range of diverse itineraries for all types of travelers to many remote destinations that bigger ships can’t call at. Together with our offers – Buy One, Get One Free, 50 percent off Single Fares and 25 percent off Premium Drinks Packages – now is a great time to get ahead and book your cruise holiday with Ambassador.

“With amazing entertainment, outstanding cuisine and exceptional service a feature of our cruises, we pride ourselves on offering our guests an authentic sailing experience that goes above and beyond their expectations. Since operations started in spring 2022, more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed a premium value, no-fly cruise with Ambassador. With an average NPS score of 84, our guests rate their Ambassador experience highly, which is why 94 percent say that they would recommend us to their friends and family.

“With no-fly cruising from seven UK ports offering holidaymakers the chance to start their holidays sooner without needing to worry about airport queues, flight cancellations, luggage restrictions or exchange rate fluctuations, we’re looking forward to offering the warmest welcome at sea to many more new and returning guests in 2025-26.”

Itineraries include: