Variety Cruises Announces 2023 Photo Competition Winner

Winning Photo

Variety Cruises announced a winner of its 2023 Variety Club Photo Competition, voted by guests.

The photo with the most likes on the company’s Facebook page is from Sharon Dugan (above), who received 821 votes. Dugan won a free Variety Cruises adventure for two.

Additionally, the cruise line also chose the four winners of the following categories, who will win 200€ shipboard credit to spend on their next cruise:

  • Ships in destination – Andy Brooke
  • Fellow Travellers – Julian Krevere
  • Local People – Karen Rosini
  • Nature/Animals – Laurie Harger

 

The onboard credit can be used for laundry services, drinks and beverages and Wi-Fi packages. All winners will receive their vouchers by February 9, 2024.

 

