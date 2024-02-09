Variety Cruises Announces 2023 Photo Competition Winner

Variety Cruises announced a winner of its 2023 Variety Club Photo Competition, voted by guests.

The photo with the most likes on the company’s Facebook page is from Sharon Dugan (above), who received 821 votes. Dugan won a free Variety Cruises adventure for two.

Additionally, the cruise line also chose the four winners of the following categories, who will win 200€ shipboard credit to spend on their next cruise:

Ships in destination – Andy Brooke

Fellow Travellers – Julian Krevere

Local People – Karen Rosini

Nature/Animals – Laurie Harger

The onboard credit can be used for laundry services, drinks and beverages and Wi-Fi packages. All winners will receive their vouchers by February 9, 2024.