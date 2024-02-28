Trinidad and Tobago Welcomes Triple Call

Tuesday, Feb. 27 was a busy day for ports in Trinidad and Tobago, with three simultaneous cruise ship calls.

Trinidad welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas and Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor, while Tobago hosted Marella Cruises’ Voyager.

The Jewel of the Seas arrived in Trinidad during its seven-night Southern Caribbean Cruise, which set sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Feb. 24. The ship’s next destination is Scarborough, Tobago, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Currently on its ten-night Birding and Beachcombing voyage roundtrip from Bridgetown, the Seven Seas Splendor departed Trinidad and is en route to St Georges, Grenada, where it is expected to arrive in the evening hours of Feb. 28.

The Marella Voyager visited Scarborough, Tobago as part of its week-long A Taste Of The Tropics itinerary, which departed Bridgetown on Sunday, Feb. 24.