Swan Hellenic Unveils 2024 SETI Explore Space at Sea Cruises

Swan Hellenic released details of its 2024 SETI Explore Space at Sea Cruises, featuring nine sailings from South and Central America to the Mediterranean, Africa and Northern Europe until November 2024, according to a press release.

Highlights of the 2024 program include a 21-night semi-circumnavigation of the globe from Argentina to South Africa, a 16-night exploration of the Northwest Passage and a 15-night voyage from Greenland to Nova Scotia.

Each of the nine sailings will host a SETI expert onboard, who will be accompanying guests on their expeditions and delivering lectures aboard.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re very proud to announce these new Explore Space at Sea cruises with our partners at SETI. They take us from the end of the Antarctic Season through until November 2024, offering nine very different opportunities for curious minds to see what others don’t, both on Earth and beyond”.

2024 Explore Space at Sea Cruises Experts include: