Swan Hellenic Unveils 2024 SETI Explore Space at Sea Cruises

Swan Hellenic released details of its 2024 SETI Explore Space at Sea Cruises, featuring nine sailings from South and Central America to the Mediterranean, Africa and Northern Europe until November 2024, according to a press release.
Highlights of the 2024 program include a 21-night semi-circumnavigation of the globe from Argentina to South Africa, a 16-night exploration of the Northwest Passage and a 15-night voyage from Greenland to Nova Scotia.
Each of the nine sailings will host a SETI expert onboard, who will be accompanying guests on their expeditions and delivering lectures aboard.
Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re very proud to announce these new Explore Space at Sea cruises with our partners at SETI. They take us from the end of the Antarctic Season through until November 2024, offering nine very different opportunities for curious minds to see what others don’t, both on Earth and beyond”.
2024 Explore Space at Sea Cruises Experts include:
- Simon Steel, deputy director of SETI’s Carl Sagan Center for Research will join SH Diana’s 13-night “In the Wake of the HMS Beagle through the Chilean Fjords” voyage from February 25 – March 9, 2024.
- Jeffrey C. Smith, an expert in planetary science, AI and data analytics, will sail onboard SH Vega’s “South Atlantic Semi-Circumnavigation”, sailing March 4–25, 2024.
- Benton Clark, an expert in biophysics and space science, will join SH Diana’s “Costa Rica and Panama Canal Discovery” voyage, sailing April 20–30, 2024.
- Douglas Caldwell, chair of SETI Exoplanet Research Group, will be onboard SH Vega’s “Spirit of the Celts” cruise, sailing May 24- June 4, 2024.
- Michael Garrett, a radio astronomy expert, will accompany SH Diana’s High Arctic of Svalbard voyage, July 10-20.
- Mark Showalter, planetary astronomer, will accompany SH Diana’s From Magna Graecia to Greece journey, sailing August 28–September 5, 2024.
- Uma Gorti, astronomer and expert in star and planet formation, will be accompanying SH Vega’s Voyage to the Northwest Passage, sailing September 9-25, 2024.
- Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute, will join SH Vega’s “Greenland to Nova Scotia” expedition exploring the Canadian Arctic, September 25 – October 10, 2024.
- Janice Bishop, SETI Institute chair of astrobiology, will join SH Diana’s “Madagascar and its Islands” cruise, sailing October 26-November 6, 2024.